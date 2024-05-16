News
UN: Delivering aid to Gaza by land is preferable to avoid horrors of famine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 12:19
UN: Delivering aid to Gaza by land is preferable to avoid horrors of famine
The United Nations on Thursday said it is finalizing plans to distribute aid via a temporary floating pier anchored by the US to a beach in Gaza, but stressed that delivering aid by land is the "most viable, effective and efficient" method.
"To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza – and for that, we need access by land now," deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Aid
Gaza
Land
Famine
Palestine
Learn More