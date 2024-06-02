News
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02 | 10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Israel will not accept the continued rule of Hamas in Gaza at any stage during the war-ending process, and they are considering alternatives to the Palestinian group.
Gallant added in a statement, "While we carry out our important military operations, the defense establishment is simultaneously studying alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza."
He continued, "We will not accept Hamas' rule in Gaza at any stage of any operation aimed at ending the war."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Defense Minister
Gaza
Hamas
Government
Alternatives
War
