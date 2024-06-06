News
Accusations directed at Palestinian in Paris suspected of involvement in attacks against Israelis
2024-06-06 | 03:06
Accusations directed at Palestinian in Paris suspected of involvement in attacks against Israelis
A Palestinian man in his thirties in Paris is charged with financing terrorism and complicity in assassination attempts linked to attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank at the beginning of 2023, according to a source familiar with the case speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP).
This Palestinian is being tried on charges of belonging to a terrorist group to prepare for crimes of assault on individuals, financing terrorism, and complicity in assassination attempts related to a terrorist organization, as confirmed by the National Counterterrorism Prosecutor's Office to Agence France-Presse. He has been placed in pretrial detention.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Accusation
Crime
Israel
West Bank
Terrorism
Paris
