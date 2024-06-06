Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza

An Israeli army spokesperson stated Thursday that the army's estimates indicate the presence of between 20 to 30 militants in a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was targeted by an airstrike in the early hours of the morning.



The spokesperson, Peter Lerner, added that many militants were killed, and he stated that there is no information about civilian casualties resulting from the airstrike, which media outlets affiliated with Hamas reported to have resulted in the killing of at least 27 people.



Reuters