Hamas describes Biden's Gaza ceasefire proposal as just 'words'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 13:49
High views
2min
Hamas describes Biden's Gaza ceasefire proposal as just 'words'

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said on Thursday that the Gaza ceasefire agreement proposed by US President Joe Biden is merely "words," noting that the movement has not received any written commitments regarding the truce.

Last week, Biden presented what he said was a three-phase Israeli proposal that would lead to an end to the conflict, the release of hostages, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip without any Hamas presence in power.

However, Osama Hamdan, who resides in Beirut, told AFP, "There is no proposal, just words spoken by Biden in a speech. So far, the Americans have not presented anything documented or written to commit to what Biden said in his speech."

He pointed out that Biden tried "to cover up Israeli rejection" of a previously proposed agreement in May that Hamas had agreed to.

Hamdan indicated that Hamas is ready to accept any agreement that meets the movement's basic demands of a ceasefire in Gaza and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip.

After Biden unveiled the plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated it was "incomplete."

Qatar, the United States, and Egypt have been mediating for months to reach the details of a ceasefire in Gaza.

But aside from a seven-day halt in hostilities in November that led to the release of more than a hundred hostages, mediation efforts have not succeeded in ending the fighting.

AFP 

Middle East News

Hamas

Osama Hamdan

Gaza

Ceasefire

US

Joe Biden

Accusations directed at Palestinian in Paris suspected of involvement in attacks against Israelis
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
