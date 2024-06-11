Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 01:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that four soldiers had been killed in fighting in southern Gaza the previous day, more than eight months into its war against Hamas militants.

The soldiers were "killed in fighting in south Gaza" on Monday, the military said in a statement, without elaborating on the circumstances of their deaths.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Army

Gaza

War

Hamas

Soldiers

LBCI Next
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26

Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10

Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Netanyahu says eliminating Hamas is part of the agreed Gaza Plan in the War Cabinet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:15

Guterres urges acceptance of Biden's proposal for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48

UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Blinken: Hamas signal of support for UN-backed Gaza truce deal is 'hopeful sign'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:35

Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details: Official to Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
12:36

Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

White House: We do not see plans for Israeli invasion on Rafah in coming days

LBCI
Middle East News
01:05

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
World News
00:51

Russia's new cooperation pact with Iran suspended

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More