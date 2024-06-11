News
US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 09:31
US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for the Palestinians, as he urged other countries including US critics also to give money to address Gaza's humanitarian crisis.
"Some have expressed great concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, including countries with the capacity to give a lot, have provided very little or nothing at all," Blinken told an emergency aid conference in Jordan, in a likely reference to US adversaries China and Russia.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Antony Blinken
Assistance
Palestinians
Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37
Israeli official says proposal regarding Gaza enables Israel to achieve war objectives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37
Israeli official says proposal regarding Gaza enables Israel to achieve war objectives
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas demands UN, world powers to press Israel to open Gaza crossings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas demands UN, world powers to press Israel to open Gaza crossings
0
World News
07:15
Guterres urges acceptance of Biden's proposal for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
World News
07:15
Guterres urges acceptance of Biden's proposal for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS
0
World News
2024-06-05
Zelenskyy to visit Qatar on Wednesday: Reuters source
World News
2024-06-05
Zelenskyy to visit Qatar on Wednesday: Reuters source
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
