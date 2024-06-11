US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 09:31
US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken
US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for the Palestinians, as he urged other countries including US critics also to give money to address Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

"Some have expressed great concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, including countries with the capacity to give a lot, have provided very little or nothing at all," Blinken told an emergency aid conference in Jordan, in a likely reference to US adversaries China and Russia.

