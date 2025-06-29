Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza

Israel's military issued Sunday an evacuation order for the northern Gaza Strip, warning Palestinians in parts of Gaza City and nearby areas of imminent action there, more than 20 months into the war with Hamas.



Israeli forces "will operate with intense force in these areas, and these military operations will intensify and expand... to destroy the capabilities of the terrorist organizations", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement posted on X alongside a map of northern Gaza, telling residents to "evacuate immediately south to Al-Mawasi" for safety.



AFP