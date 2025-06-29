Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-06-2025 | 02:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza

Israel's military issued Sunday an evacuation order for the northern Gaza Strip, warning Palestinians in parts of Gaza City and nearby areas of imminent action there, more than 20 months into the war with Hamas.

Israeli forces "will operate with intense force in these areas, and these military operations will intensify and expand... to destroy the capabilities of the terrorist organizations", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement posted on X alongside a map of northern Gaza, telling residents to "evacuate immediately south to Al-Mawasi" for safety.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Evacuation

Warning

Gaza

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10

Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27

Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26

State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26

Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Iran casts doubt on continuation of ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More