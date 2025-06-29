News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-06-2025 | 02:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
Israel's military issued Sunday an evacuation order for the northern Gaza Strip, warning Palestinians in parts of Gaza City and nearby areas of imminent action there, more than 20 months into the war with Hamas.
Israeli forces "will operate with intense force in these areas, and these military operations will intensify and expand... to destroy the capabilities of the terrorist organizations", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement posted on X alongside a map of northern Gaza, telling residents to "evacuate immediately south to Al-Mawasi" for safety.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Evacuation
Warning
Gaza
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
0
Middle East News
05:47
Iran casts doubt on continuation of ceasefire with Israel
Middle East News
05:47
Iran casts doubt on continuation of ceasefire with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
3
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
5
Middle East News
10:56
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
10:56
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
6
Middle East News
04:34
Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
04:34
Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
8
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:58
Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More