Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12 | 09:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken: Hamas&#39; response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Hamas proposed "several changes" in its response to the ceasefire proposal and that some of them are implementable, but others are not.

He added in a press conference in Doha that some of Hamas's proposals in the response go beyond what the movement had previously accepted in talks regarding a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Antony Blinken

Proposal

Ceasefire

Israel

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:38

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:54

Blinken says US to work to 'close the deal' on Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-30

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More