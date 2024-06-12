Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Hamas proposed "several changes" in its response to the ceasefire proposal and that some of them are implementable, but others are not.



He added in a press conference in Doha that some of Hamas's proposals in the response go beyond what the movement had previously accepted in talks regarding a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages held in Gaza.



Reuters