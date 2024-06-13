Erdogan calls on US and Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Thursday for members of the UN Security Council, particularly the United States, to pressure Israel to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, following the Council's endorsement of a US proposal earlier this week.



Speaking in Madrid alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Erdogan stated that Ankara welcomes any proposals for a ceasefire that could end the war in Gaza.



He added that Turkey is deeply disturbed by Washington's stance regarding Israeli operations there.



Reuters