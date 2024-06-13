News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan calls on US and Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan calls on US and Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Thursday for members of the UN Security Council, particularly the United States, to pressure Israel to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, following the Council's endorsement of a US proposal earlier this week.
Speaking in Madrid alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Erdogan stated that Ankara welcomes any proposals for a ceasefire that could end the war in Gaza.
He added that Turkey is deeply disturbed by Washington's stance regarding Israeli operations there.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkey
Security Council
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
World News
06:44
UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process
World News
06:44
UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:28
Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:28
Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
2024-03-20
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
0
World News
09:37
US: G7 leaders reach 'political agreement' on Ukraine funds
World News
09:37
US: G7 leaders reach 'political agreement' on Ukraine funds
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
2
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
3
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
5
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
6
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
7
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More