Israeli court extends ban on Al Jazeera: Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli court extends ban on Al Jazeera: Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli court extends ban on Al Jazeera: Ministry

An Israeli court has confirmed and extended for 35 days the government’s shutdown of Qatar-based television news channel Al Jazeera, the justice ministry said on Friday.

Al Jazeera, which broadcasts in Arabic and English, went off the air in Israel under an initial 45-day order early last month.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has had a long-running feud with Al Jazeera that has worsened since the Gaza war began in October.

“The Tel Aviv district court confirmed the communications minister’s instructions to stop Al Jazeera channel broadcasts, close its bureaus in Israel, block access to its websites and seize the equipment,” the justice ministry said.

The order, issued Thursday after a prosecutor’s request for its confirmation and extension, was for an additional 35 days, the ministry said on its website.

The shutdown does not affect broadcasts from the Israeli-occupied West Bank or the Gaza Strip, from which Al Jazeera still covers Israel’s war with Hamas Palestinian militants.



AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Court

Ban

Al Jazeera

Ministry

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Palestinian health ministry declares: Six killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05

Israel court approves temporary ban on Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Health Ministry: Israeli forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

Families of hostages protest at Israeli Defense Ministry HQ for swift captive exchange deal: Al Jazeera

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:53

US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:42

G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Floods swamp China's south, spark extreme weather fears

LBCI
World News
2024-06-10

Ukrainian official denies Russian troops take border village in northeast

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-10

US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More