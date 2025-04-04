News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gold slips 1% as traders weigh tariff risk; focus on payrolls data
World News
04-04-2025 | 06:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gold slips 1% as traders weigh tariff risk; focus on payrolls data
Gold prices slid 1% on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs, and focus shifted to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
Spot gold was down 0.9% at $3,086.32 an ounce, as of 0901 GMT but remained on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.
U.S. gold futures edged 0.4% lower to $3,107.70.
In the previous session, gold hit a record high at $3167.57 before dropping more than 2% soon after, as a broader sell-off sparked by Trump's import tariffs seeped into the bullion market.
Reuters
World News
Gold
Trade
Tariff
Risk
Focus
Payrolls
Data
Next
China says to slap extra 34% tariffs on US imports
Kremlin says Iran 'nuclear problem' can only be solved diplomatically after Trump threats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-14
Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump's tariff threats
World News
2025-03-14
Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump's tariff threats
0
World News
2025-01-22
Trump stirs tariff pot with threats on EU, Feb 1 China deadline
World News
2025-01-22
Trump stirs tariff pot with threats on EU, Feb 1 China deadline
0
Middle East News
2025-03-06
Russia ships diesel to Syria on tanker under US sanctions, data shows: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-03-06
Russia ships diesel to Syria on tanker under US sanctions, data shows: Reuters
0
World News
2025-01-27
US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariff, sanctions put on hold
World News
2025-01-27
US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariff, sanctions put on hold
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:27
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
World News
11:27
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
0
World News
09:07
Trump says 'my policies will never change' as markets plunge
World News
09:07
Trump says 'my policies will never change' as markets plunge
0
World News
08:59
NATO chief says trade dispute should be kept 'separate' from defense
World News
08:59
NATO chief says trade dispute should be kept 'separate' from defense
0
World News
07:53
'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says
World News
07:53
'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-17
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty
World News
2025-01-17
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-09
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanon News
2025-03-09
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
0
Lebanon News
03:34
FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
Lebanon News
03:34
FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
3
Lebanon News
12:22
Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement
Lebanon News
12:22
Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement
4
Lebanon News
13:18
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
13:18
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
5
Middle East News
13:59
Israeli strikes target two military sites near Damascus: Monitor
Middle East News
13:59
Israeli strikes target two military sites near Damascus: Monitor
6
Lebanon News
03:49
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence
Lebanon News
03:49
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence
7
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More