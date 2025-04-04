Gold slips 1% as traders weigh tariff risk; focus on payrolls data

Gold prices slid 1% on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs, and focus shifted to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.



Spot gold was down 0.9% at $3,086.32 an ounce, as of 0901 GMT but remained on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.



U.S. gold futures edged 0.4% lower to $3,107.70.



In the previous session, gold hit a record high at $3167.57 before dropping more than 2% soon after, as a broader sell-off sparked by Trump's import tariffs seeped into the bullion market.





Reuters