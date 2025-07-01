News
Thailand Constitutional Court suspends PM: Statement
World News
01-07-2025 | 02:33
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the country's Constitutional Court on Tuesday, as it opened a probe into her conduct in a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.
"The Constitutional Court with a majority of 7-2 suspends the respondent from Prime Ministerial duty from 1 July until the Constitutional Court has made its ruling," said a statement, after a group of conservative senators lodged a case accusing Paetongtarn of breaching ministerial ethics during a border row with Cambodia.
AFP
World News
Thailand
Constitutional
Court
Paetongtarn Shinawatra
