Thailand Constitutional Court suspends PM: Statement

01-07-2025 | 02:33
Thailand Constitutional Court suspends PM: Statement
Thailand Constitutional Court suspends PM: Statement

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the country's Constitutional Court on Tuesday, as it opened a probe into her conduct in a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

"The Constitutional Court with a majority of 7-2 suspends the respondent from Prime Ministerial duty from 1 July until the Constitutional Court has made its ruling," said a statement, after a group of conservative senators lodged a case accusing Paetongtarn of breaching ministerial ethics during a border row with Cambodia.

AFP

