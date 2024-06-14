CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14 | 07:15
CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast
CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast

The US military is reportedly considering dismantling the floating pier it constructed off the coast of Gaza and relocating it to Israel, according to American officials cited by CNN. 

There are concerns about the pier's durability against rough seas, particularly as fall and winter approach.

Officials noted that the sea conditions in the eastern Mediterranean are expected to worsen, raising doubts about the controversial pier's ability to withstand the elements. The structure, which was recently reactivated for delivering humanitarian aid, has already faced damage from strong waves.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program's operations for distributing humanitarian aid have been halted for several days, resulting in aid shipments piling up near the coast.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

CNN

US

Military

Pier

Gaza

Coast

Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
