Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20 | 06:01
High views
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
2min
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians

The acting Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, met with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

During the meeting held in the Qatari capital, Doha, Bagheri praised the heroic resilience of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance.

According to the IRNA agency, Bagheri emphasized ''the need to use all available resources to hold the Zionist entity accountable for its aggressions and crimes.''

 He stated that resistance should not be limited to armed resistance in Gaza, but should also include legal, political, and diplomatic efforts outside Palestine to support and strengthen the will and rights of the Palestinian people.

The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, stated that the Israeli army, after nine months of extensive military aggression and genocide against the people of Gaza, has effectively failed to achieve its goals.

Haniyeh outlined Hamas' stance on the political proposal to end the war in Gaza, emphasizing that Hamas welcomes any solution that fulfills all the demands of the Palestinian people.
