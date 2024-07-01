Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 37,900 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 87,060 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

Death Toll

LBCI Next
Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning
Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,598

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,431

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17

Netanyahu says Israel's nearing 'eradication' of Hamas' military capabilities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48

Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-30

Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"

LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development

LBCI
World News
2024-06-26

Zelenskyy visits frontline Donetsk region in east Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

World Bank approves $700 million grant to Jordan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

LBCI
World News
00:27

North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More