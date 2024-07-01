News
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900
2024-07-01 | 06:05
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 37,900 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 87,060 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
Death Toll
