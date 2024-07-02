UN official: Number of displaced people in Gaza reaches 1.9 million

2024-07-02 | 11:15
UN official: Number of displaced people in Gaza reaches 1.9 million
UN official: Number of displaced people in Gaza reaches 1.9 million

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Gaza announced that 1.9 million people are now displaced in the sector, noting that she is "deeply concerned" about reports of new evacuation orders in Khan Yunis.

Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council: "More than a million people have been displaced again, desperately seeking shelter and safety... Today, there are 1.9 million displaced people across Gaza... I am deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the Khan Yunis area."
