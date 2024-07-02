News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN official: Number of displaced people in Gaza reaches 1.9 million
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02 | 11:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN official: Number of displaced people in Gaza reaches 1.9 million
The UN humanitarian coordinator in Gaza announced that 1.9 million people are now displaced in the sector, noting that she is "deeply concerned" about reports of new evacuation orders in Khan Yunis.
Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council: "More than a million people have been displaced again, desperately seeking shelter and safety... Today, there are 1.9 million displaced people across Gaza... I am deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the Khan Yunis area."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza Strip
Displaced
Palestinians
Israel
War
United Nations
Security Council
Next
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
Death toll reaches 36,096 Palestinians in Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
Death toll reaches 36,096 Palestinians in Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,173 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,173 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7
0
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths at 37,925
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths at 37,925
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UN: 250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel's new evacuation order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UN: 250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel's new evacuation order
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Egypt insists on necessity of Israel's withdrawal from Rafah crossing before its operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Egypt insists on necessity of Israel's withdrawal from Rafah crossing before its operation
0
World News
11:03
Putin to meet with Xi and Erdoğan in Kazakhstan
World News
11:03
Putin to meet with Xi and Erdoğan in Kazakhstan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-31
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-31
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
3
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
6
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:52
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
Lebanon News
04:52
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More