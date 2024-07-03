'We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners:' Al Quds Brigades spokesperson says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03 | 08:39
High views
0min
'We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners:' Al Quds Brigades spokesperson says

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, Al Quds Brigades, said on Wednesday some Israeli hostages have attempted suicide after it started treating them the same way Israel treated Palestinian prisoners.

"Some enemy prisoners have attempted suicide as a result of the extreme frustration they are feeling due to their government's neglect of their cause," Al Quds Brigades spokesperson Abu Hamza said in a post on Telegram.

"We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners," he added.

The Palestinian militant group did not specify what measures it had taken against Israeli hostages.

Reuters
 
Latest toll: Gaza Health Ministry updates 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries
LBCI Previous

