'We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners:' Al Quds Brigades spokesperson says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03 | 08:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners:' Al Quds Brigades spokesperson says
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, Al Quds Brigades, said on Wednesday some Israeli hostages have attempted suicide after it started treating them the same way Israel treated Palestinian prisoners.
"Some enemy prisoners have attempted suicide as a result of the extreme frustration they are feeling due to their government's neglect of their cause," Al Quds Brigades spokesperson Abu Hamza said in a post on Telegram.
"We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners," he added.
The Palestinian militant group did not specify what measures it had taken against Israeli hostages.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Al Quds Brigades
Israel
Hostages
Prisoners
