Hamas exchanges ideas with mediators regarding ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03 | 15:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas exchanges ideas with mediators regarding ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday, quoting an official source, that it exchanged "some ideas" with mediators to halt the war in the Gaza Strip.
The responsible source in the movement stated, "We exchanged some ideas with the mediators to stop the aggression against our Palestinian people."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Ceasefire
Gaza
Mediators
War
Israel
Next
Israeli army reports: 24 soldiers injured in past 24 hours
Israeli police clash with West Bank settlers
Previous
