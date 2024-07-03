Hamas exchanges ideas with mediators regarding ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03 | 15:10
High views
0min
Hamas exchanges ideas with mediators regarding ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday, quoting an official source, that it exchanged "some ideas" with mediators to halt the war in the Gaza Strip.

The responsible source in the movement stated, "We exchanged some ideas with the mediators to stop the aggression against our Palestinian people."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ceasefire

Gaza

Mediators

War

Israel

