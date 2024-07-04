News
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 00:50
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Hamas in a statement said that Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader based in Qatar, spoke with mediators in Qatar and Egypt regarding the ideas being discussed by the movement in order to reach an agreement to end the nine-month-old war.
It added that talks have also been held with Turkish officials regarding recent developments.
"The movement has engaged positively with the essence of the ongoing deliberations," it said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Egypt
Qatar
Mediators
Gaza
Ceasefire
