Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 00:50
LBCI
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas in a statement said that Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader based in Qatar, spoke with mediators in Qatar and Egypt regarding the ideas being discussed by the movement in order to reach an agreement to end the nine-month-old war.

It added that talks have also been held with Turkish officials regarding recent developments.

"The movement has engaged positively with the essence of the ongoing deliberations," it said.

Reuters
 
Download now the LBCI mobile app
