Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,011

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,011
0min
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,011

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 38,011 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 58 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 87,445 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
 
