News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,011
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 06:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,011
The Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 38,011 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 58 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 87,445 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Death Toll
War
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:05
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
Lebanon News
05:05
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:37
Four pro Palestine protesters arrested for scaling roof of Australia's parliament
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:37
Four pro Palestine protesters arrested for scaling roof of Australia's parliament
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal, a source affirms: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal, a source affirms: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut
0
Lebanon News
08:20
Qatari Ambassador Visits LBCI Studios
Lebanon News
08:20
Qatari Ambassador Visits LBCI Studios
0
Middle East News
2024-06-27
US imposes new sanctions on Iran to target companies and ships
Middle East News
2024-06-27
US imposes new sanctions on Iran to target companies and ships
0
Sports News
2024-07-02
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
2024-07-02
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut
2
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Lebanon News
09:33
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
3
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
4
Lebanon News
04:33
Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports
Lebanon News
04:33
Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports
5
Lebanon News
05:41
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination
Lebanon News
05:41
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination
6
Lebanon News
00:17
White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict
Lebanon News
00:17
White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict
7
Lebanon News
05:05
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
Lebanon News
05:05
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'
Lebanon News
08:56
Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More