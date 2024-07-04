Norway condemns Israel's decision to legitimize settlement outposts

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 11:41
High views
Norway condemns Israel's decision to legitimize settlement outposts
Norway condemns Israel's decision to legitimize settlement outposts

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Thursday that his country condemns Israel's "legitimization" of five settlement outposts in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He added that Norway views it as "completely unacceptable" for Israel to also proceed with approving the construction of 6,016 housing units in West Bank settlements it occupies.

Norway, which recognized Palestine as a state in May, is one of the staunchest supporters of a two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. The country previously facilitated interim peace agreements in the 1990s.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Norway

Israel

Occupied Territory

West Bank

Palestine

