Syria and DP World ink $800 million deal for port development

16-05-2025 | 00:24
Syria and DP World ink $800 million deal for port development
Syria and DP World ink $800 million deal for port development

The Syrian government and DP World signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth $800 million to develop Syria's port of Tartus, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Friday, after the lifting of U.S sanctions cleared the way for the deal.

The deal to develop, manage, and operate a multi-purpose terminal at Tartus includes cooperation in establishing industrial and free trade zones. DP World is a subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates investment company Dubai World.

Reuters

