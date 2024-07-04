Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

2024-07-04 | 12:46
LBCI
LBCI
Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas
0min
Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Joe Biden during a phone call that Israel has decided to send a delegation to negotiate regarding hostages with Hamas.

The statement added that Netanyahu reiterated to Biden that Israel will not end the war until it has "achieved all its objectives."

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Delegation

Hostages

Agreement

Hamas

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Pro-Palestine protesters scale roof of Australian Parliament
