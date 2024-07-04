News
Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 15:41
Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza
A well-informed source told Reuters on Thursday that David Barnea, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad), will travel to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza and negotiations for the release of hostages, which are likely to take place on Friday.
The source added that Barnea will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in an attempt to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Mossad
Qatar
Ceasefire
Talks
Hamas
Hostages
Israel
