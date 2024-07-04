Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 15:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza

A well-informed source told Reuters on Thursday that David Barnea, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad), will travel to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza and negotiations for the release of hostages, which are likely to take place on Friday.

The source added that Barnea will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in an attempt to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Mossad

Qatar

Ceasefire

Talks

Hamas

Hostages

Israel

LBCI Next
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
Four pro Palestine protesters arrested for scaling roof of Australia's parliament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25

Mediation talks between Israel and Hamas regarding hostages expected to resume in a few days

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Hamas official says cairo talks are Israel's 'last chance' to retrieve hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:23

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28

Senior US official: Washington believes there is significant opportunity to reach agreement on hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:22

Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:51

Biden welcomes Israel sending team for Gaza hostage talks: White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30

Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal, a source affirms: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09

French FM suggests sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More