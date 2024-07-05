News
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05 | 02:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin
Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military offensive on the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Israel's military said in a statement its forces had encircled a building where militants had barricaded themselves in, and that an Israeli aircraft had struck targets in the area.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinians
Israel
West Bank
Jenin
Health Ministry
