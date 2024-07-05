Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05 | 02:23
High views
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin

Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military offensive on the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israel's military said in a statement its forces had encircled a building where militants had barricaded themselves in, and that an Israeli aircraft had struck targets in the area.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinians

Israel

West Bank

Jenin

Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
