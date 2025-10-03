Israel says deported 4 Italian activists from Gaza aid flotilla

Israel's foreign ministry on Friday said four Italian activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla had been deported, after the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israel had intercepted its last boat.



"Procedures are under way to wrap up the Hamas-Sumud provocation and to finalize the deportation of the participants in this sham," the foreign ministry said on X. "Already 4 Italian citizens have been deported. The rest are in the process of being deported. Israel is keen to end this procedure as quickly as possible."



AFP