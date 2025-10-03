Israel says deported 4 Italian activists from Gaza aid flotilla

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-10-2025 | 06:08
High views
Israel says deported 4 Italian activists from Gaza aid flotilla
Israel says deported 4 Italian activists from Gaza aid flotilla

Israel's foreign ministry on Friday said four Italian activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla had been deported, after the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israel had intercepted its last boat.

"Procedures are under way to wrap up the Hamas-Sumud provocation and to finalize the deportation of the participants in this sham," the foreign ministry said on X. "Already 4 Italian citizens have been deported. The rest are in the process of being deported. Israel is keen to end this procedure as quickly as possible."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Italy

Activists

Gaza

Aid

Flotilla

Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
UN says notion of a safe zone in southern Gaza 'farcical'
