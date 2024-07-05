News
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05 | 07:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
Western countries must pressure Israel to accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others on Friday, adding that he believes a definitive ceasefire is possible.
"After US President Joe Biden's phone call to (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu, I hope a final ceasefire would be secured in a couple of days so that Israel's recent massacres would come to an end," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his flight back from Kazakhstan.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkey
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Tayyip Erdogan
