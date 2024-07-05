Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan&#39;s hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports

Western countries must pressure Israel to accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others on Friday, adding that he believes a definitive ceasefire is possible.

"After US President Joe Biden's phone call to (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu, I hope a final ceasefire would be secured in a couple of days so that Israel's recent massacres would come to an end," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his flight back from Kazakhstan.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

Tayyip Erdogan

LBCI Next
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
ICC prosecutor opted for warrants over visit to Gaza, Reuters sources say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-29

Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13

Erdogan calls on US and Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37

ICC prosecutor opted for warrants over visit to Gaza, Reuters sources say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish mayor two months after election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Post-debate doubts: Democrats question Biden's re-election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More