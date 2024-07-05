Israel spy chief leaves Doha after Gaza truce talks

Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea left Doha Friday after talks with Qatari mediators on a truce and hostage release deal for Gaza, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP.



"An Israeli delegation headed by David Barnea has left Doha for Israel following meetings with Qatari mediators on a Hamas response for a Gaza ceasefire," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.





AFP