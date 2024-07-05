News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel spy chief leaves Doha after Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05 | 12:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel spy chief leaves Doha after Gaza truce talks
Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea left Doha Friday after talks with Qatari mediators on a truce and hostage release deal for Gaza, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP.
"An Israeli delegation headed by David Barnea has left Doha for Israel following meetings with Qatari mediators on a Hamas response for a Gaza ceasefire," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Spy
Chief
Qatar
Doha
Gaza
Truce
Talks
Next
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive on Jenin
Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israeli forces recover slain Gaza hostage, Egypt to host new truce talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
0
World News
2024-04-15
Macron: We must avoid escalation in the Middle East
World News
2024-04-15
Macron: We must avoid escalation in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
3
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:10
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
Lebanon News
05:10
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More