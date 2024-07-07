Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-07 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that at least 38,153 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants now in its tenth month.

The toll includes at least 55 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,828 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Health

Ministry

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,011

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:33

Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli strike kills 16 at Gaza school

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06

Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Price of gasoline increases by 11,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22

The Syrian Refugee Data Dilemma: Lebanon's Demands vs. UNHCR's Stance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
12:42

Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:50

Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More