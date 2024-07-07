Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire

2024-07-07
2024-07-07 | 12:14
High views
Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire
Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire

A top Hamas official told AFP on Sunday that the Palestinian militants were ready to discuss a hostage deal and an end to the Gaza war without a "complete and permanent ceasefire".

The apparent easing of the Hamas position comes amid renewed mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to tempt the rivals into talks to halt nine months of war and secure a deal to release hostages held by Hamas and prisoners detained by Israel.

"Hamas had previously required that Israel agree to a complete and permanent ceasefire," the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"This step was by-passed, as the mediators pledged that as long as the prisoner negotiations continued, the ceasefire would continue," he added.

Israel has previously strongly opposed Hamas demands for a permanent ceasefire, officials said.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostage

Ceasefire

Israel

