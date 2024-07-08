Israel's army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 11:13
High views
Israel&#39;s army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks
Israel's army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks

The Israeli army said on Monday that it is about to complete its investigation into the handling of the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

It added that it will present the findings first to the residents of the areas bordering Gaza, which were attacked, and the families of the hostages held in the strip, before announcing them publicly.

Reuters
 
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
