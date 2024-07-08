News
Israel's army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks
The Israeli army said on Monday that it is about to complete its investigation into the handling of the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.
It added that it will present the findings first to the residents of the areas bordering Gaza, which were attacked, and the families of the hostages held in the strip, before announcing them publicly.
Reuters
