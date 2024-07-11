Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 06:36
High views
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 38,345 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll added 50 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 88,295 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Health Ministry

War

Israel

Attacks

Death Toll

Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
