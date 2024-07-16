Health officials report 8 killed, others injured in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16 | 08:18
Health officials report 8 killed, others injured in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school
Health officials report 8 killed, others injured in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school

Health officials in Gaza said at least eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school in central Gaza on Tuesday.

The health ministry in the territory stated that the strike targeted Al-Awda School in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Palestinians

Israel

Airstrike

