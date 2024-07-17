News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17 | 01:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Macron's office.
France is a United Nations Security Council permanent member, and the country has both large Jewish and Muslim populations. Also, hostages holding French citizenship were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 last year.
Qatar has also played an increasingly important role as a mediator - in January, Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas to deliver urgent medication to Israeli hostages.
"The President condemned recent Israeli air strikes that have targeted UN schools as well as displaced citizens in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, which have left a large number of civilian victims," Macron's office said in a statement.
"He also reaffirmed France's insistence that Hamas immediately release the hostages," it added.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Emmanuel Macron
Egypt
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Qatar
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani
Bahrain
Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa
Israel
Hamas
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Qatar working to ‘bridge the gap’ between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Qatar working to ‘bridge the gap’ between Israel and Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Gaza talks underway in Cairo between Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, and the US
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Gaza talks underway in Cairo between Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, and the US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:13
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:13
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
0
Middle East News
11:59
Israeli military to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox seminary students next week
Middle East News
11:59
Israeli military to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox seminary students next week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Israeli army says half the leadership from Hamas' military wing eliminated
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Israeli army says half the leadership from Hamas' military wing eliminated
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:22
Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred
Lebanon News
13:22
Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict
Lebanon News
15:22
Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict
3
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
5
Lebanon News
11:51
FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'
Lebanon News
11:51
FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'
6
World News
11:07
US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement
World News
11:07
US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement
7
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
8
World News
14:26
US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports
World News
14:26
US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More