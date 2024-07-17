Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Macron's office.



France is a United Nations Security Council permanent member, and the country has both large Jewish and Muslim populations. Also, hostages holding French citizenship were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 last year.



Qatar has also played an increasingly important role as a mediator - in January, Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas to deliver urgent medication to Israeli hostages.



"The President condemned recent Israeli air strikes that have targeted UN schools as well as displaced citizens in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, which have left a large number of civilian victims," Macron's office said in a statement.



"He also reaffirmed France's insistence that Hamas immediately release the hostages," it added.



