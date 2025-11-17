Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-11-2025 | 11:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza

The Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC), an allied faction of Hamas, said on Monday that one of its local armed leaders was killed by what it described as an Israeli undercover force near Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

The group said Waseem Abdel-Hadi, a commander of its armed wing, was killed in what it called a “cowardly and treacherous assassination operation."

The PRC, whose fighters joined the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel at a later stage, said Abdel-Hadi had played a role in developing its armed wing. It did not issue any direct threat of retaliation.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the reported killing.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Militant

Faction

Israel

Killed

Local

Leader

Gaza

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-09

Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Palestinian leader says Israel Doha strikes threaten regional stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-16

Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15

Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15

UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More