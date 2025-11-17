Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza

The Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC), an allied faction of Hamas, said on Monday that one of its local armed leaders was killed by what it described as an Israeli undercover force near Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.



The group said Waseem Abdel-Hadi, a commander of its armed wing, was killed in what it called a “cowardly and treacherous assassination operation."



The PRC, whose fighters joined the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel at a later stage, said Abdel-Hadi had played a role in developing its armed wing. It did not issue any direct threat of retaliation.



There was no immediate Israeli comment on the reported killing.







