News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-11-2025 | 11:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian militant faction says Israel killed a local leader in Gaza
The Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC), an allied faction of Hamas, said on Monday that one of its local armed leaders was killed by what it described as an Israeli undercover force near Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
The group said Waseem Abdel-Hadi, a commander of its armed wing, was killed in what it called a “cowardly and treacherous assassination operation."
The PRC, whose fighters joined the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel at a later stage, said Abdel-Hadi had played a role in developing its armed wing. It did not issue any direct threat of retaliation.
There was no immediate Israeli comment on the reported killing.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Militant
Faction
Israel
Killed
Local
Leader
Gaza
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
0
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Palestinian leader says Israel Doha strikes threaten regional stability
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Palestinian leader says Israel Doha strikes threaten regional stability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-16
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-16
Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-15
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-01
Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China
World News
2025-11-01
Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
Lebanon News
08:19
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun
2
Lebanon News
03:14
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:14
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
4
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
08:48
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
7
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
8
Lebanon News
11:01
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
11:01
Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More