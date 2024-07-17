News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Joumhoriyet Noun
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US military declares end of troubled Gaza aid pier mission
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17 | 14:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US military declares end of troubled Gaza aid pier mission
The US military's problem-plagued mission to deliver aid to Gaza via a temporary pier has ended, a senior American officer said on Thursday.
"The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete, so there's no more need to use the pier," Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told journalists.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Gaza
Aid
Pier
Next
Haniyeh denies suspension of negotiations, affirms commitment to ceasefire efforts
Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09
CENTCOM: US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09
CENTCOM: US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50
US, Israel, Palestinian officials hold first 'secret' meeting since October 7 to discuss reopening Rafah crossing: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50
US, Israel, Palestinian officials hold first 'secret' meeting since October 7 to discuss reopening Rafah crossing: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Guterres says: Israeli actions undermine two-state solution, accelerate settlement expansion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Guterres says: Israeli actions undermine two-state solution, accelerate settlement expansion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
J.D. Vance: From Humble Beginnings to Trump’s Running Mate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
J.D. Vance: From Humble Beginnings to Trump’s Running Mate
0
World News
00:17
Trump's running mate Vance formally accepts nomination, urges 'new path'
World News
00:17
Trump's running mate Vance formally accepts nomination, urges 'new path'
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Salim El-Sayegh to LBCI: Quintet Committee movement offers hope and international reference
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Salim El-Sayegh to LBCI: Quintet Committee movement offers hope and international reference
0
World News
2024-07-02
Zelenskyy urges Orban to 'join' Kyiv's peace efforts
World News
2024-07-02
Zelenskyy urges Orban to 'join' Kyiv's peace efforts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:46
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests
Lebanon News
05:46
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests
4
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism
5
Lebanon News
10:11
No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says
Lebanon News
10:11
No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says
6
Middle East News
01:07
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
Middle East News
01:07
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
7
Lebanon News
05:42
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
Lebanon News
05:42
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More