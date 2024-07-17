US, Israel, Palestinian officials hold first 'secret' meeting since October 7 to discuss reopening Rafah crossing: Axios

The United States, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority held a secret meeting the previous week, three officials told the Axios news website, to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing as part of a hostage and ceasefire deal.



According to Axios, this meeting was the first time since October 7 that US, Israeli, and Palestinian officials convened to discuss the "day after" plan.



"US officials say reopening the Rafah crossing could be a first step in a wider post-war strategy for the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza," the news website noted, adding that "Israel and Egypt have so far failed to reach an agreement on how to reopen the crossing."



Additionally, the sources affirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "objects to any official involvement of the Palestinian Authority in the Rafah crossing."



Meanwhile, they confirmed that "the Israelis pressed [Palestinian President Mahmoud] Abbas' senior aides to agree to send their people to the crossing in an unofficial capacity;" however, "the Palestinian side rejected that proposal."