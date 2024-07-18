News
'The bloodshed in Gaza must stop now' states EU chief von der Leyen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-18 | 04:04
'The bloodshed in Gaza must stop now' states EU chief von der Leyen
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that "the bloodshed in Gaza must stop now," adding that too many civilians in the Palestinian territory "have lost their lives as a result of Israel's response to Hamas brutal terror."
"The people of Gaza cannot bear any more, and humanity cannot bear any more," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
"We need an immediate and enduring ceasefire. We need the release of Israeli hostages, and we need to prepare for the day after."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Gaza
Hamas
