Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in heavy bombardment of Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20 | 09:01
Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in heavy bombardment of Gaza
Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in heavy bombardment of Gaza

Israeli forces pounded several areas across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least 30 Palestinians, according to health officials, as tanks advanced deeper into western and northern Rafah.

Among those killed on Saturday were local journalist Mohammad Abu Jasser, his wife, and two children, in an Israeli strike on their house in the northern Gaza Strip, a medic said.

Gaza's Hamas-run government media office said Abu Jasser's death raised to 161 the number of Palestinian media personnel killed by Israeli fire since October 7.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Bombardment

Palestine

Gaza

Attack

Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe
