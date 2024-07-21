Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,983

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-21 | 05:29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,983

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday at least 38,983 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 64 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 89,727 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

