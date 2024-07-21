News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,983
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-21 | 05:29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,983
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday at least 38,983 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 64 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 89,727 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
Israeli military to offer polio vaccination to soldiers in Gaza
Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in heavy bombardment of Gaza
