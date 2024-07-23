Israel's Netanyahu says deal could be near for hostages in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu says deal could be near for hostages in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel's Netanyahu says deal could be near for hostages in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told families of hostages held in Gaza that a deal that would secure their release could be near, his office said on Tuesday, as fighting raged in the battered Palestinian enclave.

Israeli forces pressed on with a new raid into Gaza's southern area of Khan Younis after ordering civilians to evacuate some districts they said had been used for renewed attacks by Palestinian militants.

Thousands of people were fleeing for safer areas as Israeli airstrikes hit, UN officials said.

Netanyahu is currently in Washington and is expected to meet US President Joe Biden later this week after making an address to Congress.

Speaking in the US capital on Monday to families of hostages, he said: "The conditions (for a deal) are undoubtedly ripening. This is a good sign."


"Unfortunately, it will not take place all at once; there will be stages. However, I believe that we can advance the deal and leave us in possession of the leverage to bring about the release of the others (hostages not freed in first stage)," Netanyahu said.


Reuters 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Netanyahu

Deal

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15

Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02

Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37

Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38

Israel's Netanyahu says deal could be near for hostages in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

The Struggle for Humanity: Israeli Forces and the Assault on Aid Efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-21

Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More