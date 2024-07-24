News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24 | 11:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says
The departure of the Israeli team negotiating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States has been pushed from Thursday to next week, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.
The official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden were going to discuss ways to advance the deal in their meeting in Washington on Thursday and therefore the delegation's departure has been delayed.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Negotiation
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hostage
Egypt
Qatar
United States
Next
Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
0
World News
14:30
Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages
World News
14:30
Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages
0
World News
13:32
Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol
World News
13:32
Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'
0
World News
2024-04-15
Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
World News
2024-04-15
Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
3
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
4
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
6
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
7
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More