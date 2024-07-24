Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24 | 11:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says

The departure of the Israeli team negotiating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States has been pushed from Thursday to next week, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

The official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden were going to discuss ways to advance the deal in their meeting in Washington on Thursday and therefore the delegation's departure has been delayed.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Negotiation

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hostage

Egypt

Qatar

United States

LBCI Next
Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12

Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10

Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
14:30

Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages

LBCI
World News
13:32

Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20

Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th

LBCI
Middle East News
02:16

Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More