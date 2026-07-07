Syria foreign ministry source tells AFP country will not be deterred by 'terrorist acts'

A source from Syria's foreign ministry told AFP on Tuesday that "terrorist acts" will not deter the country from its path to stability, following two blasts in Damascus during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit.



"The state affirms that these terrorist acts will not deter it from continuing its path of stability and openness," the source said, requesting anonymity.



Syria is proceeding "confidently in expanding its international partnerships... and any attempts aimed at destabilizing security or hindering the path of recovery and openness will not succeed in changing this direction," the source added.





AFP