Axios: Israel presented its modified proposal regarding ceasefire and prisoner deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-27 | 10:43
Axios: Israel presented its modified proposal regarding ceasefire and prisoner deal
0min
Axios: Israel presented its modified proposal regarding ceasefire and prisoner deal

Axios revealed that Israel presented on Saturday its modified proposal regarding the ceasefire agreement and the prisoner exchange deal, according to informed sources.

It also added that a meeting is expected on Sunday between the directors of the CIA and Mossad, the Qatari Prime Minister, and the head of Egyptian intelligence to discuss Israel's proposal.
