Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03 | 05:00
High views
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the Israeli attacks have killed at least 39,550 Palestinians and injured 91,280 since October 7.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Attacks

Gaza

Palestine

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Learn More