At least 39,583 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04 | 06:41
At least 39,583 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 39,583 people have been killed in nearly 10 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,398 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
