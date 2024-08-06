News
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes
2024-08-06 | 05:30
Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes
Israeli forces killed at least four people in the volatile city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, medics said on Tuesday, following a night of violence in which four others were killed in clashes near Tubas, close to the border with Jordan.
The Israeli military said it conducted two separate air strikes in the West Bank, hitting armed militants, but gave no details.
The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that four people were killed in the strikes against two vehicles in Jenin, one of the most explosive flashpoints in the West Bank. Another person was critically wounded.
The strikes came during an operation in Jenin in which footage shared on social media showed a column of armored personnel carriers entering the city and armored bulldozers digging up roads.
With Israel bracing for an expected Iranian response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, the West Bank violence underscored the multi-front security challenge facing Israeli forces, 10 months after the start of the war in Gaza.
Reuters
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Israeli rights group: Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Israeli rights group: Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
0
Middle East News
06:54
Israeli media: One dead, five injured in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
Middle East News
06:54
Israeli media: One dead, five injured in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
2
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
3
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
4
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
5
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
8
Lebanon News
11:39
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
Lebanon News
11:39
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
