Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces killed at least four people in the volatile city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, medics said on Tuesday, following a night of violence in which four others were killed in clashes near Tubas, close to the border with Jordan.

The Israeli military said it conducted two separate air strikes in the West Bank, hitting armed militants, but gave no details.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that four people were killed in the strikes against two vehicles in Jenin, one of the most explosive flashpoints in the West Bank. Another person was critically wounded.

The strikes came during an operation in Jenin in which footage shared on social media showed a column of armored personnel carriers entering the city and armored bulldozers digging up roads.

With Israel bracing for an expected Iranian response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, the West Bank violence underscored the multi-front security challenge facing Israeli forces, 10 months after the start of the war in Gaza.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Kill

Palestinians

West Bank

Clashes

LBCI Next
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16

One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Israeli rights group: Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Israeli media: One dead, five injured in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More