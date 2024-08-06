Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces killed at least four people in the volatile city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, medics said on Tuesday, following a night of violence in which four others were killed in clashes near Tubas, close to the border with Jordan.



The Israeli military said it conducted two separate air strikes in the West Bank, hitting armed militants, but gave no details.



The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that four people were killed in the strikes against two vehicles in Jenin, one of the most explosive flashpoints in the West Bank. Another person was critically wounded.



The strikes came during an operation in Jenin in which footage shared on social media showed a column of armored personnel carriers entering the city and armored bulldozers digging up roads.



With Israel bracing for an expected Iranian response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, the West Bank violence underscored the multi-front security challenge facing Israeli forces, 10 months after the start of the war in Gaza.





Reuters