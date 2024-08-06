Israeli army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06 | 13:44
High views
Israeli army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack
Israeli army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack

The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday that Bilha Yinon, the last person listed as missing from the October 7 Hamas attack, was killed by militants that day.

"Today, the Israeli army representatives officially informed the family of Bilha Yinon that she is no longer alive," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin
Israeli rights group: Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
