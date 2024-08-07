WHO declares sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza

2024-08-07 | 11:32
WHO declares sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
WHO declares sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it will send more than one million polio vaccines to war-torn Gaza after the virus was detected in wastewater there.

"WHO is sending more than 1 million polio vaccines which will be administered in the coming weeks," the UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

AFP
 
